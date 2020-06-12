Louisiana hospitals will receive more than $15.2 million in FEMA grants to reimburse the cost of services and equipment used to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced Friday.
The funding, authorized by the Robert T. Stafford Act, will help Louisiana Children’s Medical Center and Baton Rouge General Hospital “pay for vital resources needed to save lives,” Kennedy said in a statement.
“FEMA and Louisiana took unprecedented steps to respond to this pandemic, and this funding will help pay for vital resources needed to combat the virus,” said Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center will receive $9,159,106 for its emergency medical care response and distributing personal protective equipment to its staff.
Louisiana’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will receive $6,126,612 for helping Baton Rouge General Hospital accommodate additional coronavirus patients and acquire equipment for its intensive care unit.
