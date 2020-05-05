Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Tuesday introduced the Coronavirus Relief Fund Flexibility for State and Local Government Act to give state and local governments more flexibility as they use funds provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Local and state governments are struggling to serve their people in the face of an incredible health crisis. Louisianians know all about weathering hard providences. While it’s not the federal government’s job to bail out local and state officials who spent recklessly, giving those governments the flexibility to do maximum good for their communities—with money they already have—is a no-brainer. This bill gives state and local leaders the chance to regain their fiscal footing without putting American taxpayers on the hook for even more spending,” said Kennedy.
The Coronavirus Relief Fund Flexibility for State and Local Government Act would allow states and local governments to use CARES Act funding for operating expenses unrelated to the coronavirus. This bill does not allow officials to spend this CARES Act money on shoring up their pension funds.
The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, which has provided payments to state, local and tribal governments to help them respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Every state received at least $1.25 billion from this allocation.
Currently, state relief funds expire on Dec. 30, 2020. States are required to send unused funds back to the U.S. Treasury. This legislation would allow state and local governments to continue using these funds until they are expended.
The announcement comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed continuously the limits on uses of the CARES act funding. Specifically, he's said at his press conferences, the funding cannot be used to shore up lost revenue from the coronavirus.
The state legislature returned to the capitol Monday and are expected to deal with a major revenue shortfall, according to some legislators. One estimate has that penned at nearly $500 million as the state approaches a Revenue Estimating Conference in mid-May.
Louisiana received $1.8 billion from the federal government, and will keep 55% of that funding, while shipping 45% to smaller government entities throughout the state. Without Kennedy's proposal, municipalities will face the same restrictions the state does with regard to use of the funds.
Any money not spent in the appropriate way must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
