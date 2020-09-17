Aspiring Girl Scouts are invited to an outdoor party, where they'll learn all about one of the nation's largest youth organizations.
Girl Scouts Service Unit 122, which covers troops in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson, will hold recruitment days for aspiring Scouts over the next two weeks.
Beginning Sept. 19 and ending Oct. 2, the recruitment days will provide parents and guardians with information on how to sign their children up for the country’s largest girl-led program.
Mary Stringfellow, administrator for Girl Scouts Service Unit 122, said all recruitment days will be held outdoors in adherence to guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mask-wearing and social distancing measures will also be followed, she said.
Local troops fall under the umbrella of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which comprises Scouts in around two dozen parishes across the southeastern portion of the state, including Livingston Parish.
Girl Scouts are broken into six levels based on grade: Daisy, grades K-1; Brownie, grades 2-3; Junior, grades 4-5; Cadette, grades 6-8; Senior, grades 9-10; and Ambassador, grades 11-12.
Headquartered in New Orleans with a regional service center in Baton Rouge, Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s leadership development program is for girls in grades K-12 and offers a plethora of outdoor activities, STEM programs, and the annual cookie program, the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program.
This year, Girl Scouts Louisiana East introduced 24 new badges designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership in the areas of automotive engineering, STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, and civics.
“In a year of unprecedented global change, our country's need for strong, broad-minded, and decisive leadership has never been greater,” said Ande Kral, of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.
“Through new and existing programming, Girl Scouts equips the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to take charge and do good for the world, both now and in the future.”
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many girls from Girl Scouts Louisiana East mobilized by collecting food for community food pantries, donating cookies to first responders, and sewing masks for healthcare workers.
That includes the “Gift of Caring” service project from Service Unit 122, which donated more than 1,000 cookie boxes to area hospitals and healthcare professionals this year.
“As soon as Girl Scouts in southeastern Louisiana heard the news of the pandemic, they took action collecting food for food banks, donating cookies to healthcare workers, and sewing masks for first responders,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.
“Girl Scouts equips girls with the leadership skills, entrepreneurial minds, and self-confidence to tackle any challenge they are faced with, including a national pandemic.”
Listed below are the dates, times and locations for the upcoming Girl Scout recruitment days for girls in Denham Springs, Watson, and Walker. For more information, contact Stringfellow via email at marystringf@yahoo.com.
-- 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19; Immaculate Conception Church (under the pavilion), 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs
-- 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22; Immaculate Conception Church (under the pavilion), 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs
-- 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24; Immaculate Conception Church (under the pavilion), 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs
-- 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28; Live Oak Sports Complex Pavilion (by the track), 36965 LA Hwy. 16, Watson
-- 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29; Sydney Hutchinson Park Pavilion (next to Field 2 – enter from Ball Park Road), 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker
-- 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2; Sydney Hutchinson Park Pavilion (next to Field 2 – enter from Ball Park Road), 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker
