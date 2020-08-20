DENHAM SPRINGS -- A local business is helping local first responders keep their vehicles germ-free amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Servpro of South Livingston Parish is giving free sanitization cleanings to vehicles in the Denham Springs Police Department, something the damage restoration service company started doing earlier this summer.
The weekly cleanings are helping the police department keep up with new guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Shannon Womack said. Twice a week, police officers roll into the parking lot of Servpro’s Denham Springs location, where workers vacuum and sanitize the entire vehicle — inside and outside — free of charge.
Each vehicle will be deep cleaned once twice a month, keeping in line with enhanced safety protocols that have been implemented in response to the novel coronavirus.
“Every surface is wiped down,” said Mike Reed, owner of the local Servpro for four years. “We vacuum out the entire unit and wipe it all down. We’re just trying to make sure the vehicles are clean.”
Womack said the idea for the free cleanings came from Reed, whom Womack called “a big supporter of public safety,” recalling the crawfish boils he has hosted for first responders in the past.
Reed, who has lived in Denham Springs for 30 years, said he is trying to spread a “positive” message regarding support for law enforcement.
“We’re just trying to put a positive spin on the bad news that’s been spreading lately,” Reed said. “We just want to give back to our guys and tell them how much we appreciate them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.