There were seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,957 fatalities, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The governor made the announcement in a press conference Thursday, a few hours after the Louisiana Department of Health said it would not be updating its COVID-19 dashboard so officials could review “all data.”
“We get that information [on COVID-19 related deaths] from a different source,” Edwards said.
With the Department of Health striving to put out “the most accurate and reliable data,” Dr. Alex Billioux said officials didn’t want to put up numbers they’d have to later change. He said the agency is currently working to ensure cases are put in the correct location.
“Rather than put up partial data or data we’ll have to walk back the next day, we wanted to have it right before we put it up,” he said, adding that he expects the health department to resume its noon updates on Friday.
In the latest figures on Wednesday, the state was reporting a total of 48,634 COVID-19 cases off of 545,221 tests, either through the state lab (28,415) or commercial labs (516,806).
The state has seen a recent uptick in new cases, reported at least 400 in eight of the last nine updates, including the most in more than two months on Wednesday (799). That comes as the state has seen a slight decrease in tests.
As of Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 585, while ventilator usage was at 83.
