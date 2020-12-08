A dozen inmates at the Livingston Parish Detention Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Ard said the dozen inmates “are quarantined & are NOT part of the general population.”
“We (LPSO & The Parish Medical staff) continue to work with the Louisiana Department of Health & the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections to follow safety protocols, quarantine procedures & testing of offenders,” Ard said in his statement.
“We continue to be focused on reducing the potential impact of this virus within the LPDC.”
