Social distancing is affecting many aspects of life, and the governor's most recent 'stay at home' order has extended that effect.
This includes law enforcement.
Sheriff Jason Ard said Sunday that the governor's most recent order won't affect his office more than social distancing already has, but that his deputies will be ready to enforce the order in the parish... should they have to.
"We've only had 3-4 calls on (social distancing and the governor's orders) so far, and most times those folks were following the rules anyway," the sheriff explained. "We had one call on a bar, but they were just cooking and serving food through a line outside, there were no customers inside."
Ard said, administratively, that individuals can still call his office for business at 225-686-2241. 911 is, of course, still active, he added.
"We're running a skeleton crew at the office, just a few people to continue handling paperwork," Ard said. "I still maintain contact with my department heads and supervisors through telephone calls.
"Technology has allowed us to mitigate a lot of the damage a shutdown like this could cause."
Ard said the sheriff's office is practicing social distancing through response, as well. Deputies will remain 10 feet from homes, and ask individuals come onto the porch or outside the front door of a business to communicate.
Arrests will still be made, he added, but only when necessary and certain precautions will be taken for the safety of officers. When entering the parish's detention center, individuals will be held in isolated places until it can be determined if they are sick or not.
"Our general population is already in a kind of quarantine anyway," Ard said, "so we'll be focused on those coming in who may have the virus.
"We don't want it to get out in there."
Ard also recommended that residents be on the look out for scam opportunities that will come through via phone or people coming to doors and businesses, asking for information.
However, the sheriff said he is also optimistic about the situation.
"I've seen families walking in neighborhoods, and as I said we haven't had many calls on social distancing," Ard explained, "so far, the majority of people seem to be taking this seriously."
