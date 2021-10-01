People who get vaccinated in October will have a chance at receiving $100, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
On Friday, the state officially expanded its “Shot For 100” campaign, which initially targeted college students to increase lagging vaccination rates among young adults.
Now, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine this month can receive a $100 gift card. The limited-time offer for college students and the general public will end Oct. 30 or while supplies last, Edwards said in a statement.
Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors between the ages of 12-17 are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.
“Louisiana has made considerable progress in increasing vaccinations across the state, but we need more people to go Sleeves Up to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Edwards said in a statement.
“By expanding the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope to see tens of thousands of additional people get their first dose of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, so we can end this pandemic once and for all. If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier.”
To be eligible, patients must receive a vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com. Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination that they must register online at ShotFor100.com. The card will then be loaded with $100.
Officials are hoping the latest incentive — which was first introduced after the state doled out $2.3 million in its “Shot for a Million” lottery over the summer — will spur more vaccinations in a state that continues to trail the national average.
As of the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, nearly 2.4 million of the state’s 4.6 million residents have started a vaccine series, roughly 51 percent of the population. Of that total, more than 2.1 million have completed a series, or 44 percent.
Both of those rates are behind the national averages for people who have started a vaccine series (64 percent) and completed one (55 percent), according to the Center for Disease Control.
“Our COVID data show that Louisiana is thankfully coming down from our fourth and most dangerous surge,” Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said in a statement. “That’s the good news. Unfortunately, the bad news is that we still have a lot of COVID in all 64 parishes. We must do everything we can to stay safe and stop the next surge, and that includes getting the COVID vaccine.
“Vaccines are totally free, highly safe and readily available all across the state. It’s never been more urgent to get the shot, and we hope this new perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.”
To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.
