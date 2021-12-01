The state is once again extending its “Shot For 100” campaign, in which people can receive a $100 gift card for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The program, which was originally set to end in November, will now run through the end of the year, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. It initially targeted college students to increase lagging vaccination rates among young adults but was later expanded to include anyone who gets a vaccine.
As of Nov. 29, more than 34,300 people have participated in the “Shot For 100” program, which is being sponsored by the “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign.
Health leaders are hoping for more participation with the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. In a statement, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, urged people to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.
“With the holiday season upon us and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, there is a new sense of urgency around getting your vaccine,” Kanter said. “We want to do everything we can to prevent another surge in infections, so I'm encouraging everyone to get themselves, their children and their loved ones protected as soon as possible.”
Through Dec. 31, anyone receiving their first shot is eligible for “Shot for 100” and may only participate once. Minors between the ages of 5-17 are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.
College students are eligible for the monetary prize on either their first or second shot, but they may only participate once. The deadline for college students remains Dec. 10, according to the Department of Health.
To be eligible, patients must receive a vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com. Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination that they must register online at ShotFor100.com. The card will then be loaded with $100.
Officials are hoping the latest incentive — which was first introduced after the state doled out $2.3 million in its “Shot for a Million” lottery over the summer — will spur more vaccinations in a state that continues to trail the national average.
As of the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 2.5 million of the state’s 4.6 million residents have started a vaccine series, just over 54 percent of the population. Of that total, nearly 2.2 million have completed a series, or roughly 49 percent.
Both of those rates are behind the national averages for people who have started a vaccine series (70 percent) and completed a vaccine series (59 percent), according to the Center for Disease Control.
In addition, LDH has partnered with the Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association (LIPA) to expand “Shot For 100” to harder-to-reach areas. As part of this new pilot, an additional 48 community pharmacies in 26 parishes will serve as “Shot For 100” community sites.
To find a location, click here.
To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.
