The state is expanding its “Shot For 100” campaign, in which people can receive a $100 gift card for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The program, which was originally set to end in October, has been expanded to Nov. 30, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. It initially targeted college students to increase lagging vaccination rates among young adults before being broadened to include anyone who gets a vaccine.
As of Oct. 27, a total of 19,031 people have participated in “Shot For 100.”
“This is another great opportunity for those who have not received their first dose of the COVID vaccine to do so,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “Thanks to many Louisianans working together, the fourth surge is behind us, but in order to help avoid another surge we need many more of our people to get vaccinated.
“This is how we’re going to put this pandemic behind us and protect our loved ones and our communities.”
Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors between the ages of 12-17 are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine. Pending an anticipated CDC decision, families of 5-to-11-year-olds will soon be eligible.
To be eligible, patients must receive a vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com. Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination that they must register online at ShotFor100.com. The card will then be loaded with $100.
Officials are hoping the latest incentive — which was first introduced after the state doled out $2.3 million in its “Shot for a Million” lottery over the summer — will spur more vaccinations in a state that continues to trail the national average.
As of the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 2.4 million of the state’s 4.6 million residents have started a vaccine series, nearly 53 percent of the population. Of that total, nearly 2.1 million have completed a series, or 47 percent.
Both of those rates are behind the national averages for people who have started a vaccine series (66 percent) and completed one (58 percent), according to the Center for Disease Control.
“As we go into the holiday season, we must do everything we can to stay safe and prevent the next surge, and that includes many more of us getting the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health office, in a statement.
“The vaccines are free, highly safe and effective, and readily available all across the state. We hope this perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later, so we can gather with friends, families and loved ones with confidence.”
To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.