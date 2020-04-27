You can show support for the Yellow Jackets, the Eagles, or the Wildcats while potentially saving lives at the same time, thanks to a collection of new school-inspired face masks from a local retailer.
Sport-N-Center, a local team and retail sporting goods store in Denham Springs, is now offering “School Spirit Face Masks” on its online ordering platform, giving people the chance to show support for their alma mater while limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The “School Spirit Face Masks” are being offered in colors of purple (Denham Springs High), blue (Live Oak High), and green (Walker High). Each face mask features that particular school’s mascot, which is dyed into the material.
The face masks can be ordered online at spiritmasks.itemorder.com or by calling the store at (225) 664-7386. According to its website, the deadline to make an order is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
“Practice mitigation in style with this full color face mask,” Sport-N-Center says on its order page. “Just because [you’re] masked, it doesn’t mean [you] have to [lose] your SPIRIT!!!”
James-Adam McCants, general manager of Sport-N-Center, said the company has been brainstorming “anything and everything” possible to keep business afloat amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down many businesses across the state and greatly affected those allowed to remain open.
Established in 1977, Sport-N-Center has offered screen printing, monogramming, trophies, banners, and signs in addition to a retail floor with sporting goods, school fan shop items, school uniforms, and more for more than four decades.
But this experience has been different, McCants said.
“This has put a huge dent in our sales through typically our busiest time of year,” he said. “But then a supplier sent us an example of the product (the face mask), and we thought this would be a great thing to do. Plus, why not show your school spirit?”
The face masks aren’t just for show.
McCants said the “high-quality” moisture management face masks adhere to guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
Sport-N-Center’s mesh face masks, which wrap around one’s ears with elastic ear bands, can be washed and reused, McCants said, adding that the dye is infused into the material, meaning it won’t peel off or leave behind layers of inks.
The face masks will certainly come in handy for the foreseeable future as the state gets ready to enter “the new normal.”
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said face masks will be recommended attire for Louisiana residents even after shelter-in-place orders and restrictions on business activity are relaxed after April 30, the final day of his stay-at-home order.
The governor noted medical experts’ guidance that says proper masks keep patients infected with coronavirus from spreading it to others, telling people to “think of wearing a mask in public as just being polite to others.”
The school spirit masks from Sport-N-Center aren’t limited to the three area high schools, either.
McCants said the store is also making face masks that depict logos of area businesses, giving people a new way to market themselves while also adhering to mitigation measures.
