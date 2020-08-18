A local church is giving people the chance to “pull up, pop the trunk, and be blessed.”
Showers of Blessing Church in Hammond, which is working on plans to open a campus in Livingston Parish, will give away 500 boxes of groceries to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The food distribution will begin at 6 p.m. at the L.M. Lockhart Center, located at 320 Martin Luther King Drive in Denham Springs. Food will be given out while supplies last. The boxes will contain groceries and milk.
Showers of Blessing, which opened in 2001, has given away more than 1,100 boxes of groceries in Tangipahoa Parish over the last two weeks, said Edvante Showers, the church’s director of public relations who handles outreaches.
The R.A.C.K. (Random Acts of Community Kindness) It UP program was created to assist families that still have not returned to work and children that are still at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because we’re getting ready to plant a church in Denham Springs, we decided to bring groceries to the area to give back to the community,” said Showers, who added that the church hopes to open its Denham Springs campus at the beginning of 2021.
