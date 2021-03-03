Gov. John Bel Edwards joined thousands of others across the state on Tuesday when he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to become fully vaccinated.
Edwards got his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Our Lady of the Lake’s community vaccination site in Baton Rouge. Medical assistant Ashley Hutchinson administered the vaccine.
The governor took to social media Wednesday morning to encourage others “to go sleeves up” when their turn comes.
“These vaccines are how we’ll get past this pandemic and I encourage everyone to go sleeves up when they’re eligible to receive theirs,” Edwards said.
Edwards received his first shot of the vaccine on Feb. 9, shortly after he expanded access to, among others, people in the unified command group. He received his initial dose at Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge, the city’s first mass vaccination site.
“I have been looking forward to this day for some time,” Edwards said at the time.
This week, the state surpassed 1 million total administered doses. As of the latest data, more than 657,000 Louisianans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 368,000 have received both shots needed for full protection.
The state began administering vaccines in mid-December and is now in its 12th week. Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available, followed by those at nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
In early January, the state expanded those that could begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1, a group that included people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
Edwards recently expanded the list of those eligible for vaccinations to include, among others, teachers and employees of K-12 schools. With the latest expansion, shots are now available to roughly 1.65 million residents.
This week, Louisiana expects to receive roughly 135,000 vaccine doses — its most in a single week yet — with the addition of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Next week, the state will receive around 102,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
As of Wednesday, there are more than 2,000 vaccine providers in the state.
To see if you’re eligible for a vaccine, click here. For locations, click here.
