Live Oak softball coach Katie Roux isn’t looking at the suspension of her team’s season as a setback.
It’s more of a challenge of sorts.
“I think when things like this happen, you really just find out your roots,” Roux, a former Denham Springs High and McNeese State standout, said. “You always have to go back to ‘what do we stand for and what do we represent?’ I think right now, it’s kind of the unknown. We’re trying to work through it.”
Live Oak’s last game before Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered a shutdown of schools statewide in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus was a 7-4 win over Ascension Christian in the St. Amant Invitational.
Since the suspension of the season, Roux said the team meets via video conference twice a week to keep in touch.
“We really just mostly miss each other, so I think it’s more just a matter of ‘hey, how’s everybody doing? Do you need anything? Can I help in any way from a distance?,’” she said.
Roux said she also sent the team workouts they can do at home, which she said will be key for her players when and if the season resumes.
“We’re just trying to do what we can maintain what we have, and then stay motivated so when we get back we cannot skip a beat,” Roux said. “We just pick up right where we left off.”
“As far as our program goes, I think if we did what we were supposed to do, the last six-seven months, then this one month of kind of like transitioning from ‘we’re supposed to be playing, but we’re not’. I think if we do what we’re supposed to do … our foundation will speak for itself. I trust our players, and I trust what we’ve done,” Roux continued. “It’s just a matter of time until we get back together and start working together again, but I do believe they’re working on their own, and I know our staff is.”
Live Oak is 11-4 on the season, including a six-game win streak after a 1-1 start, with all four losses by a run.
“Every single game for us was an opportunity for us to mature,” Roux said. “We are a little bit young, but more than anything, we’re all still learning each other. They’re learning me. I’m learning them. Any time you have someone new, it’s a learning curve, and so I think the more games we’re playing, the more we’re understanding each other and the more we’re working together.”
“We’re starting to realize who we are as a team,” Roux said. “What is our team identity? Where are we going to thrive? How are we going to be successful?”
The Lady Eagles’ last loss was a 7-6 setback against Holden in the St. Amant Invitational. The Lady Eagles led 3-2 before Holden put together a four-run fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Emalea Dimao and Kaylee Chandler combined to give up 11 hits, seven runs (two earned), with one walk, while Chloe Magee went 2-for-4 with a run.
“I think our pitchers are starting to mature a little bit,” Roux said. “They’re starting to figure out who they are as pitchers. Overall, our offense and our defense, we’re all just learning or starting to get better and improve at ‘OK, what is my job and let me execute my job. I don’t have to do anybody else’s. I just have to do mine really, really well.’ I feel like toward the end, our last couple of games, we were starting to figure that out, and that’s when the game gets fun whenever everybody knows their job and you’re just going out and you’re executing it. That’s when you get to go out there and just having the time of your life. You’re not playing calculated. You’re playing free.”
The season’s suspension slowed some of that momentum, but she’s confident in her team’s ability to get through it based on what’s she’s seen from players since taking over the program.
“I love our players, and they buy in,” Roux said. “Any time I ask them to do anything, they’re like, ‘yes ma’am. Anything else?”
“I think really where we were at, regardless of our skill set, we have a ton of buy-in, and a ton of belief, and the girls are willing to fight for anything I ask them to do,” Roux said. “I think our kids have a ton of fight in them, and any time you have fight, you have a chance.”
The goal for Roux, like all coaches and teams dealing with the stoppage, is to get back to playing. But she again stressed her players carry some responsibility
“I don’t know if frustrating is the right word,” Roux said of the stoppage. “I think it’s more anxious in the sense of we’re ready to go play. We want to go out there and play, but I believe that God has a bigger plan, more than I’ll ever understand, and really right now all we can do is roll with the punches. Do I want to go out and play? Absolutely. But more than anything, I just want our players to have faith and our players to continue to work while they wait. One of my coaches in college told me when you work while you wait, you’re producing endurance and you’re learning how to grind when it’s tough. Anybody can play, anybody can practice when you know you’re going to play the next day. But it really shows you what kind of character you have whenever you know you’re not going to play for a month. Are you still going to work just as hard as you did if you knew you were going to play tomorrow?”
“We can rest our bodies,” Roux continued. “We can come back stronger. We were kind of beat up and banged up. I believe God’s timing is perfect, so right now we’re just going to do our best to work hard and stay positive, keep the faith and hopefully grow as individuals and as a team.”
