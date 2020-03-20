The Holden softball team came into the season with a clearly defined goal to win a fourth straight state championship.
With the school year on hold because of the novel coronavirus, so too is that goal. It’s also halted the high school careers of the team’s three seniors – catcher Ashley Fogg, third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson and pitcher Olivia Lackie.
“This is crazy to me,” Hutchinson said. “I never thought that you could have something taken away from you like this …”
The suspension of high school athletics in Livingston Parish has also come during a season that’s been a bit different for Holden, which started the season without Lackie, who was in a boot while recovering from an ankle injury. The team was also without its basketball players, including Hutchinson, for the first two games of the season.
Still, the team got off to a 9-2 start, relying mostly on Taylor Douglas in the circle.”
“We were rolling,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “We were playing a tough schedule. We had some pretty good wins so far, but right now it’s kind of just devastating. You hate to say this your year when you’ve won it three times, but we finally had the seniors chasing that senior championship and that type of thing.”
Hutchinson returned to the team at the end of basketball season and said she had to get herself in pitching shape in order to help the team with Lackie sidelined. In her first outing of the season, Hutchinson gave up three hits and struck out five in three innings of relief in a 9-7 win over Acadiana.
“Just get the easy outs and get on and off the field as soon as possible and let your team go hit,” Hutchinson said of her approach. “That was my mentality when I would go in because I’m not a strikeout pitcher. I just want to get the easy outs – ground balls, popups.”
Meanwhile, Lackie returned to the team March 9, striking out nine while giving up two hits in four innings of relief as the Lady Rockets scored an 11-2 win over Catholic-New Iberia. Lackie appeared in five games before the season was suspended.
“It was little frustrating, because even in the boot, I had worked to get back,” Lackie, the reigning Class B Player of the Year, said. “I really wanted to play and finish out my senior season, and then they (postponed) it, so it’s a little frustrating for sure, especially since we don’t know about state. It’s devastating, like ‘what am I supposed to do? What am I working for?’”
Hutchinson said Lackie’s return was good for the team.
“Whenever you have your whole team out there, it just makes you feel a lot more comfortable,” Hutchinson said. “Everyone’s in the right place. Everyone’s doing their job, and everyone’s being able to focus on their one job to make the team a success as a whole.”
“At the beginning of week when she (Lackie) got released, we weren’t really sure if she’d be able to play,” Hutchinson said. “I’m really glad she got to play considering how it’s ended so far.”
It’s that team concept and depth that some of the Lady Rockets’ previous teams didn’t have that Fogg said make this year’s team different.
“I feel like we were getting to the top of our game,” Fogg said. “Everybody was wanting to compete. We have many players this year. Everybody was competing for a spot. I feel like it was the point in the season where everybody realized how fun it is to play the game and how competitive it is.”
Maybe the biggest indicator of where the Lady Rockets could have been headed was a 3-0 performance in the St. Amant Invitational last weekend in which Holden defeated Class 5A runner-up Barbe 3-0, Live Oak 7-6 and East Ascension 16-3.
“That kind of put a statement out there that we’re not messing around,” Hutchinson said. “We’re not comfortable where we are. We continue to get better, and we’re going to be the best we can. Coach Linzey’s slogan for us this year was “Beat Your Best’, because everybody knows we’ve been the best in the past, but our best can’t do it. You have to beat your best every day and be better than you were.”
It’s that momentum that the break has slowed, and it’s also presented some more questions for Bowers and her team.
“We’re still hopeful,” Bowers said. “We’re still assuming that we’re going to get to come back and finish out our season, and so any time you take a long break, it kind of messes with you mentally, and of course skill set and all of that. And then when you can’t meet together as a team, you kind of have to rely and expect the kids to make sure they’re getting things done on their own and that type of stuff. It’s like who has the resources? Who doesn’t? Who’s able to put in the work? Who can’t? We’ve just got to trust that it’s all going to work out in the end.”
It also puts the brakes on a run by Fogg, Lackie and Hutchinson, who have known each other since their 10-under travel ball days and were on the same summer ball team two summers ago. The trio has been playing with the high school team since eighth grade.
“We have a really strong bond on the field, I feel like,” said Hutchinson, who's been a part of Holden softball since fifth grade. “It’s always been us three can conquer anything when we go at it together, and I feel like that shows when we’re playing.”
Still, the trio hasn’t lost sight of the team’s goal, if the season picks up on April 14, when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association is hoping to resume the spring sports season.
“It’s frustrating because we were working hard and everybody was excited looking forward to state and our last run as seniors and then they just put a halt to it,” Lackie said. “I think once we get back in the motion of things, once we get back to school, it will all fall into place and it will go the way it was meant to go, hopefully.”
Added Hutchinson: “I hope that’s not the end. I really do want a chance – that was my main concern. I was like, ‘I just want to win another state championship.’ You’ve won three in a row. You want to win that fourth one not only for yourself, but for your team and for your school, and you want to have that said, ‘Oh, they won four state championships in a row.’ I hope after I leave that we leave the legacy with them and they can win more. I really want to win this fourth one if it’s possible this year.”
Fogg said the suspension of athletics has given her a new perspective as it relates to winning another state title.
“That is our ultimate goal, but we’re just here to also have fun, and we’re trying to end our senior year on a good note,” Fogg said. “I know right now it’s uncertain if our season’s over or not. We don’t know if we’re going to take the field again as high-schoolers, but as of now, if we do get to continue everything, we won’t take any of it for granted, win or lose.”
Given the current circumstances, Bowers remains hopeful but realistic regarding the remainder of the season.
“My ultimate hope is that we’ll have the opportunity to finish out the season,” Bowers said. “Now, I know there’s a lot of things that have to go into that. Are we going to have time to practice before we start playing again? Are we going to go straight to the playoffs? I’ve heard so many things, so there’s really so much unknown. Of course, I would love to have the opportunity for these girls. I’d be devastated if this is the end for them. Hopefully we get the chance to finish out the season and send our seniors off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.