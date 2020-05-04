Normally, Fahim Jamil’s Cinco de Mayo celebration is one of the biggest parties in town, with thousands piling into the parking lot at Casa Maria in Watson for tacos, margaritas, and live music.
But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebration will look different.
Nonetheless, Casa Maria still plans to throw a party — a virtual one.
Casa Maria in Watson will host a Facebook live concert in celebration of Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, May 5.
The live stream, which can be found on the “Casa Maria-Watson” Facebook page, will begin at 7 p.m. and feature two popular local musicians who have each been placed in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame: Chris LeBlanc and Chase Tyler, a Denham Springs native and regular performer at the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo festivities.
Tyler and Jamil, owner of the popular eatery, appeared together in a Facebook video Monday morning promoting the virtual event. In addition to watching online, people can also catch the show on site if they bring their own lawn chairs or sit on their tailgates while Tyler and LeBlanc perform in the parking lot.
Social distancing will be practiced and Casa Maria will be unable to offer tableside service in adherence to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ newest state-mandated order, but people will be allowed to order to-go meals and eat their food while enjoying the show.
Additionally, Tyler and LeBlanc will be taking “requests and dedications” from the crowd.
“You guys come out and have fun,” Jamil said. “It’s gonna be different, but we’re gonna make sure everyone has a good time.”
The restaurant initially scheduled its Cinco de Mayo party for Saturday, May 2, but those plans were nixed when Edwards closed on-site dining at all restaurants statewide, banned groups of larger than 10 people, and began calling for people to maintain at least 6 feet of distance.
The governor’s newest order last week relaxed some of the restrictions on restaurants, but there are still a few stipulations. Customers can eat at restaurants if they have outdoor seating, though tableside service is not allowed. Tables must be spaced 10 feet apart, and no group can exceed 10 people.
In their video, Tyler and Jamil said all government policies will be followed and encouraged people “to come have a good time” and “support local.”
“We are throwing a hell of a good time on Tuesday afternoon right here in Watson,” Tyler said. “It’s gonna be something amazing that we’ve been working on for awhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.