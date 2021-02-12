Southeastern Louisiana University has set two dates to honor spring 2021 graduates, university officials have announced.
In a statement this week, officials said ceremonies will be conducted by college in order to limit crowd sizes and comply with existing state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
Graduates of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Business will be honored May 18, followed by the Colleges of Nursing and Health Sciences, Education, and Science and Technology graduates on May 19.
The locations and times of ceremonies will be determined and announced prior to Grad Fair, which is scheduled for March 9-10. The graduation application deadline remains Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Spring 2021 Commencement will follow a similar format to the fall 2020 ceremonies that were held in Strawberry Stadium over two days. The university conferred degrees on more than 1,000 graduates during a two-day outdoor commencement in December, the first in-person commencement since before the coronavirus pandemic.
For the spring and summer commencements, the university held virtual ceremonies.
In years past, Southeastern’s commencements took place in the University Center in Hammond, where all graduates are honored in a single ceremony that packs the building.
For more details and updates about spring 2021 Commencement, visit www.southeastern.edu/commencement.
