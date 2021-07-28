Southeastern Louisiana University officials announced a new incentive plan to spur more vaccinations among students.
The “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” initiative will award students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine “and inspire those who have yet to do so,” President John L. Crain said in a statement.
Among the prizes are parking passes, a meal plan, and learning tools. But the big prize: a full scholarship for an upcoming semester.
“We’ve launched ‘Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!’ in order to encourage more students to receive the vaccine,” Crain said. “It’s very important that we have as many students vaccinated as possible. I strongly encourage everyone to get the vaccine before returning to campus. This will help ensure a successful fall semester.”
Fully vaccinated students are eligible to win one of 13 prizes in a series of drawings that begins Wednesday, Aug. 11, Crain said. The drawings will continue through early November.
Prizes include an all-access semester meal plan, three priority parking passes for the 21/22 academic year, an iPad, Bose earbuds, an Apple Watch, and a MacBook Pro.
Students can win only one prize in the 12-week series of drawings, but all are eligible to win the final prize for the 13th drawing, which is a full spring semester scholarship.
All newly vaccinated students will receive a ticket for a free meal at the Mane Dish and, upon receiving the second dose of the vaccine, will receive a free Southeastern T-shirt emblazoned with the new Lion Spirit Mark. Those receiving the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine will receive both items.
The Southeastern Foundation and Office of Auxiliary Services are supplying the “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” prizes.
Southeastern is one of eight Louisiana colleges and universities that has joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, the program encourages colleges and universities to launch efforts that increase vaccination rates among members of their campus communities.
To participate in Southeastern’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” initiative, students must meet the following criteria:
-- Must have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines before the date of the drawing
-- Must be registered for classes for the fall 2021 semester
-- Must register themselves for the contest via the entry form
-- Must provide proof of vaccination if received outside the state of Louisiana
More information, including the schedule of drawings and how to register, is available at https://www.southeastern.edu/about/safe_campus/covid-19/students/vaccinate/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.