Even while school is closed and they’re trying to complete coursework online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a group of student reporters still hope to get the news out.
Starting this week, they will.
The Southeastern Channel will begin airing a weekly segment titled “Northshore News Update: Coronavirus on the North Shore” on Friday, April 4.
Episodes of the new 15-minute update will air at 4 p.m. on Fridays and rerun throughout the rest of the week on the Southeastern Channel, which can be seen on Spectrum 199 cable throughout the Northshore area for a potential viewing audience of 250,000 in Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, and St. Helena parishes.
The new show is an attempt to provide “timely information” on the novel coronavirus pandemic, said Rick Settoon, general manager of the Southeastern Channel, in a statement.
He said the condensed segment will “spotlight critical services” for those in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston, and Washington parishes provided by their specific parish governments, school systems, hospitals, law enforcement, and businesses.
“With all of the broad and rapidly-changing news everywhere on the coronavirus, we wanted to provide Northshore viewers with a resource of timely and vital information specific to individual parishes that will address the most urgent needs,” Settoon said.
Live streaming of the 24-7 Southeastern Channel broadcast can also be seen on Roku and Apple TV along with thesoutheasternchannel.com, which offers video on demand of all episodes at http://thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/covid-19/.
The coronavirus update can also be accessed through Southeastern Channel social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Information will range from coronavirus testing and school food distribution to small business disaster loans. Phone interviews with parish officials conducted by student reporters from the Southeastern Channel’s national award-winning newscast, “Northshore News,” will also be included.
Settoon said the student reporters are forced to work from home during the pandemic and are unable to shoot interviews and footage in order to avoid face-to-face contact. Their reports will lean on phone interviews and graphics with timely information in the form of websites, phone numbers, URLs, and times and locations of the vital services provided in each parish.
“Our award-winning students are eager to tackle the challenge even while having to spend most of their time with online courses,” Settoon said. “They see this as a unique, real-world opportunity at a time of crisis using new technology and formats where they can really serve their community and viewers with critical news and information.”
In its 17 years of existence, the Southeastern Channel has won over 400 national, international and regional awards, including 17 awards from the Emmys.
