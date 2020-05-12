The Southeastern Channel has won national acclaim for its coverage during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Northshore News Update: Coronavirus on the Northshore” has won a national College Coronavirus Coverage Award given by the Society of Professional Journalists in conjunction with the Associated College Press, Society for News Design, College Broadcasters, Inc., and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
The weekly newscast provides information on the coronavirus, specifically for Northshore residents. It is a condensed newscast that spotlights critical services for those in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and Washington parishes provided by parish governments, school systems, hospitals, law enforcement, and business organizations.
Since the students are forced to work from home during the pandemic and unable to shoot interviews and footage, their reports lean on phone interviews and graphics with information in the form of websites, phone numbers, URLs, and times and locations of the vital services provided in each parish.
The news spans everything from coronavirus testing and school food distribution to small business disaster loans.
Also included are phone interviews with parish and state officials, including parish presidents Robby Miller of Tangipahoa, Mike Cooper of St. Tammany, and Layton Ricks of Livingston, as well as state representatives Richard Nelson of Mandeville and Randal Gaines of LaPlace.
The Southeastern Channel was honored from more than 700 entries from 258 universities across the nation as one of three broadcast winners for newscasts during the past month.
The CCC Awards recognize excellence from college journalists for covering COVID-19 on their campuses and in their communities amidst campus closures and continuing online classes at home, according to Southeastern General Manager Rick Settoon.
Settoon said the judges, all professional journalists, praised the Southeastern Channel as “expertly adapted to excel in this difficult climate, resulting in a strong, smooth newscast.”
“They have been consistently good every week,” the judges said. “The stories, the story choices, the diversity, the mix — all were excellent.”
Settoon commended the students “who’ve stepped up big time to serve their communities during this crisis while having to complete online classes at the same time.”
Three of the reporters reacted to winning the award in a press release, calling it “an honor” and saying that working on the coronavirus update in addition to the regular newscast provides real-world training that prepares them well for a career.
“To be up against so many other universities and college broadcasters and to come out on top is such an awesome feeling,” said Kaylee Normand of Mandeville, who covers Livingston Parish. “We have all put in so much time and effort to make every aspect of the shows perfect, and it’s really just rewarding to win this and see our hard work paying off.”
“I was thrilled to win this award, especially with many big-name universities placed alongside us,” said Lorraine Weiskopf of Covington, who covers St. Tammany Parish. “My team and I have put a lot of work into this, and I am so happy to see that it paid off.”
“I feel so honored to play a role in this program, and for us to win is another level of excitement because I know how hard we work each week to produce excellent content,” said reporter Gabby Cox of Hammond, who covers Tangipahoa Parish.
New episodes debut at 4 p.m. each Friday and air throughout the day seven days a week on the Southeastern Channel, which can be seen on Spectrum 199 cable throughout the Northshore for a potential viewing audience of 250,000 in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and St. Helena parishes.
Live streaming of the 24-7 Southeastern Channel broadcast can also be seen on Roku and Apple TV along with thesoutheasternchannel.com, which offers video on demand of all episodes at http://thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/covid-19/.
The Coronavirus update can also be accessed through the Southeastern Channel accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
In its 17 years of existence, the Southeastern Channel has won over 400 national, international and regional awards, including 17 awards from the Emmys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.