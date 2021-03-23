Southeastern Louisiana University will hold a “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24, officials announced.
The clinic for “at-risk students as well as faculty and staff” will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Student Union. Vaccines will be administered in the commons area outside of the Career Services Office.
The vaccine is free, and no appointment is necessary.
