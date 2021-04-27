Southeastern Louisiana University will hold a “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 28, officials announced.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Career Services Commons Area in the Student Union. The vaccine is free, and no appointment is necessary.
Patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second shot 21 days after the first.
