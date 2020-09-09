Southeastern Livingston Center has partnered with Capital Area United Way and will host a produce distribution giveaway in the center’s parking lot from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 12.
The program, sponsored by Hancock Whitney, is part of Capital Area United Way’s “United We Feed” initiative, which forms corporate and community partnerships to provide fresh food access to our places in need.
It was launched when Capital Area United Way created its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to aid the 10-parish service area in the ongoing recovery efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming distribution is only for residents in Livingston Parish who must meet certain income guidelines and register in advance. The giveaway is not a first-come, first-serve basis and has a limited number of boxes to hand out.
To get more information or to register, call the Southeastern Livingston Center at (225) 665-3303. The Southeastern Livingston Center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd., Suite 120, in Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.