Thanks to a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, soon-to-be college graduates can invite more guests to their big day.
Southeastern Louisiana University has increased the number of guest tickets for graduates to the university’s spring commencement ceremonies scheduled May 18 and 19, university officials announced.
Southeastern is now providing six guest tickets per graduate, up from the three allowed under previous state-mandated restrictions.
“With increased capacities, university officials made the decision to increase the ticket allotment,” officials said.
Tickets will be available in the North Campus Main Annex Building, room 129, beginning Wednesday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.
Tickets will only be issued to graduates who have previously confirmed participation. Graduates will have to present either their Southeastern ID or state issued ID.
Once verified, each student will receive six guest tickets and provide a signature as acknowledgement of receipt of the tickets.
Graduates who are unable to pick up tickets by May 12 have the opportunity to pick up tickets at “Will Call” the day of commencement. Graduates must pick up “Will Call” tickets or have provided the Office of the Registrar with one contact name for all tickets no later than May 12 at 4 p.m.
Graduates or their designated contact for ticket pick up must present photo identification.
“Will Call” pick up is scheduled at Strawberry Stadium at the Southwest entrance May 18 and 19 from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and will close 30 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony.
Graduates of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (9 a.m.) and the College of Business (6 p.m.) will be honored May 18. Graduates of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences (9 a.m.) and the College of Education & Science and Technology (6 p.m.) will be honored on May 19.
All ceremonies will continue to be live-streamed so that loved ones not in attendance may observe the ceremonies in "real time".
For more information, visit southeastern.edu/commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.