Southeastern Louisiana University will return classes to 100-percent capacity for the fall semester as part of several changes to its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, university officials announced Friday.
The change in policy came the same week Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted a slew of COVID-19 restrictions as the state continues seeing improvement in hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Like other universities across the country, Southeastern closed its campus and switched to an all-online format in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The university then switched to a hybrid model of learning for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
The fall semester promises to be a return to normal, though not all measures are being lifted.
In a statement, Southeastern President John L. Crain said those on campus will still be required to wear face coverings in adherence to the governor’s latest order, which mandates masks to all educational institutions, including colleges and universities.
“Therefore, Southeastern will continue to abide by the campus policy requiring face coverings,” Crain said.
Updates to operating guidelines include the following:
-- Effective immediately, all on campus events will be allowed to shift to 100-percent capacity. Ticketing and further information regarding athletic events will be available at lionsports.net.
-- Fall classes will be primarily face-to-face, with classrooms returning to 100-percent normal capacity.
-- Upcoming commencement ceremonies will now allow six guests per graduate. Graduating students will receive direct communication regarding this change.
-- Other event and programmatic changes will be announced as appropriate.
Crain said while this relaxing of restrictions is a welcome change and will allow Southeastern faculty, staff and students to return to a more robust campus life and more personal interaction in instruction, “it is important to remember that the pandemic is not over.”
He encouraged all Louisianians to “do their part to minimize the spread of the virus, including being vaccinated as soon as possible.”
“Southeastern is founded on its two pillars of excellence and caring,” Crain said. “It is a welcome change that we can once again fully embrace these with on campus life and face-to-face instruction. I look forward to seeing our campus full of students, faculty and staff in August.”
