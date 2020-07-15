Southeastern Louisiana University has officially scrapped plans for an in-person commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The decision was made following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ newest proclamation, which along with requiring people to wear face masks and shutting down bars also limits social gatherings to 50 people or less.

That made an in-person ceremony “not… possible.”

“Southeastern was hopeful we would be able to host an August commencement for Spring 2020 graduates,” officials announced via social media Tuesday. “However, because of the Governor’s recent order restricting large events and the current conditions surrounding COVID-19, a commencement event will not be possible.”

The university recognized its 1,100 spring graduates — including 123 from Livingston Parish — in a virtual ceremony held in mid-May. The virtual celebration took place on the same day SLU graduates and their families, under normal circumstances, would have packed the University Center in Hammond in a sea of green and gold.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Southeastern leaders remained adamant about their desire to hold a face-to-face commencement during the summer to honor spring 2020 graduates.

But those hopes were put in jeopardy in recent weeks as Louisiana began to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations.

Since June 23, the state has reported 33,892 new COVID-19 cases off of 383,136 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 8.8 percent. As of Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 1,369 statewide while ventilator usage was at 149, both more than double in less than a month.

Despite not being able to hold the planned in-person commencement ceremony they had hoped for, Southeastern leaders said they “are proud of our newest graduates.”

“Southeastern is proud of the Class of 2020’s accomplishment and was fortunate to be able to hold a virtual celebration in May to express our congratulations,” officials said Tuesday. “We are proud of our newest graduates! Lion Up!”