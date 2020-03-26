Southeastern Louisiana University will not hold its spring commencement originally scheduled for May 16, President John L. Crain has announced.
The announcement was made in response to the novel coronavirus, which spiked to 2,305 cases and 83 deaths in Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order, effective through Sunday, April 12.
“Although we are disappointed to delay this special event for our graduates, we look forward to the opportunity to celebrate their outstanding accomplishments at a time when it is safe to do so,” Crain said in a statement Thursday.
Based on input from student leaders, Crain said a summer commencement ceremony will be scheduled for “late summer 2020” for spring and summer graduates. Spring graduates will receive their diplomas via mail along with details about summer commencement.
Graduates and their families are encouraged to monitor Southeastern’s commencement website for updates and details, Crain said.
Southeastern becomes the second university in the state to postpone its spring commencement ceremonies. LSU, the state’s flagship university, announced its postponement earlier this week.
