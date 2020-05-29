They didn’t get to walk across the stage, but they were honored nonetheless.
Southeastern Louisiana University recognized its spring 2020 graduates during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 16.
The virtual celebration took place on the same day SLU graduates and their families, under normal circumstances, would have packed the University Center in Hammond in a sea of green and gold.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit Louisiana harder than most states in the initial outbreak, forced university officials to postpone its traditional ceremony, though there’s still a hope the university can hold a face-to-face ceremony later this summer.
In mid-March, Southeastern transitioned to remote learning in response to the coronavirus, which closed campus to students for the rest of the spring semester. Spring 2020 classes officially ended on Thursday, May 14.
Despite not being able to come together, Southeastern President John L. Crain said it was important for the spring 2020 graduates to be recognized.
“Graduating college is a top 10 moment in most people’s lives,” Crain said. “At Southeastern, we do everything we can to put students first, and we wanted to take the moment to truly acknowledge this incredible time for these new graduates.”
Southeastern put together a virtual celebration with messages from multiple speakers, including Robin Roberts, Southeastern alumna and “Good Morning America” host.
Chief Enrollment Management Officer Kay Maurin said university officials hope to have another celebration in the coming months.
“While we still plan to have a face-to-face commencement for this spring’s graduates later this year, we also wanted everyone to take a little time to celebrate on the original day of commencement,” Maurin said.
Students were able to share and participate in the surprise celebration remotely. One graduate, Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge, described the virtual ceremony as “an amazing tribute to 2020 grads.”
“From Southeastern’s very own Robin Roberts’ video of encouragement to the fun and spirited social media filters this is such a unique idea,” Weldon said.
“Thank you to everyone who thought of us and wanted to give us our special moment to end the semester. This semester may not have ended the way we planned, but the commencement page was definitely a fun way to celebrate us as graduates of Southeastern Louisiana University!”
Southeastern celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates, including 380 men and 734 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 22 states and 19 countries.
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
