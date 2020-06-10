SLU Virtual Graduation

Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge celebrates her graduation from Southeastern Louisiana University. Southeastern hosted a virtual celebration Saturday in advance of the still-planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.

Southeastern Louisiana University virtually celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates on Saturday, May 16, in advance of the still planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.

Of that total, 123 are from Livingston Parish.

The virtual celebration took place on the same day SLU graduates and their families, under normal circumstances, would have packed the University Center in Hammond in a sea of green and gold.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit Louisiana harder than most states in the initial outbreak, forced university officials to postpone its traditional ceremony, though there’s still a hope the university can hold an in-person ceremony later this summer.

Despite not being able to come together, Southeastern President John L. Crain said it was important for the spring 2020 graduates to be recognized.

“Graduating college is a top 10 moment in most people’s lives,” Crain said. “At Southeastern, we do everything we can to put students first, and we wanted to take the moment to truly acknowledge this incredible time for these new graduates.”

Southeastern put together a virtual celebration with messages from multiple speakers, including Robin Roberts, Southeastern alumna and “Good Morning America” host.

Students were able to share and participate in the surprise celebration remotely. One graduate, Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge, described the virtual ceremony as “an amazing tribute to 2020 grads.”

Southeastern celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates, including 380 men and 734 women, who received 16 different degrees and represented 22 states and 19 countries.

Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.

Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored. Livingston Parish natives garnered 13 master’s degrees and 110 bachelor’s degrees.

Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received degrees:

Master's Degrees

Albany

Jordan R. Cunningham, Special Education

Denham Springs

Elliot A. Crosby, Integrated Science & Technology

Madison L. Guidry, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Anna A. Howington, English

Megan F. Lee, Health & Kinesiology

Stacey L. McLean, Special Education

Livingston

Sara T. Ballard, Curriculum and Instruction

Alex R. McMorris, Business Administration

Springfield

Tristian L. Owens, Counseling

Walker

Taylor Meades, Nursing

Bailee A. Owens, English

Jessica S. Taylor, Special Education

Garrett C. Voisin, Psychology 

Bachelor's Degrees

Albany

Keri D. Disedare, Music

Joshua P. Madere, Finance

Denham Springs

Becka Q. Albin, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Chase R. Albin, Management

Chad Alello, Criminal Justice

Lydia J. Alexander, General Studies

Chloe R. Alicea, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Kassidy A. Alise, Social Work

Kaylan A. Arcediano, Psychology

Lauryn O. Bagley, Business Administration

Destiny M. Beane, Psychology

Conner Berthelot, Finance

Christian M. Beter, Sociology

Mackenzie M. Breaux, Criminal Justice

Sydney F. Breaux, Political Science

Colton A. Brown, Chemistry

Philip M. Brown, Accounting

Andrew P. Calmes, Management

Dalton J. Cambre, Biological Sciences

Benjamin T. Corkern, Criminal Justice

Jordan E. Deaton, Social Work

Brynne L. Dugas, Nursing

Mason A. Dugas, Industrial Technology

Emily C. Garafola, Accounting

Larsen L. Glover, Nursing

Nicole F. Grant, General Studies

Madison A. Gregoire, Kinesiology

Caitlin E. Griffin, English

Courtney R. Grigsby, Biological Sciences

Tyler B. Guillot, Criminal Justice

Ladijesh Harr, Health Systems Management

Austyn S. Hodge, Biological Sciences

Colton J. Hollier, Kinesiology

Haley D. Johnson, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Megan E. Kerr, Nursing

Michael K. LaBarthe, English

Madeleine C. Landry, Management

Brice N. Larson, Mid Sch Spec Ed M/MOD Grd 4-8

Daniel C. Larson, Psychology

Morgan L. McClendon, Nursing

Casey M. Melerine, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Madison P. Mincey, Elementary Education Grades 1-5

Tyler M. Morrison, Accounting

Katelyn A. Moss, Accounting

Candace M. Nall, Art

Olivia A. Nesom, History

John D. Nugent, Industrial Technology

Joshua C. Pace, Industrial Technology

Leslie Parrish, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Aaron T. Patterson, Art

Sarah R. Payne, Management

Christian W. Purpera, Industrial Technology

Andrew J. Rabalais, Accounting

Anniah P. Ranel, General Studies

Charles Rappold, Kinesiology

Madelyn L. Richardson, Family & Consumer Sciences

Shawn M. Riché, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

MaKayla C. Rodriquez, Finance

Michael Q. Ryals, Engineering Technology

Samuel J. Smith, Marketing

Abbie M. Stevenson, Music

Evangeline Still, Music

Steven P. Taff, Engineering Technology

Amanda D. Vallot, Business Administration

Nicole M. Walker, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3

Randi M. Waller, Biological Sciences

Ryan A. Williams, Health Systems Management

Robin A. Wilson, Art

Simon D. Zachary, History

Holden

Breanna M. Finnell, Biological Sciences

Hannah N. Roberts, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment

Chaix N. Sharp, Accounting 

Livingston

Emma C. Duffy, Nursing

Heulette C. Fontenot, Management

Adam H. Howington, Management

Brandon T. Lundy, Information Technology

Lynsey H. McKinley, General Studies

Melissa N. Merritt, Family & Consumer Sciences

Destiny W. Sadler, Family & Consumer Sciences

Sarah N. Wilson, Marketing 

Maurepas

Kathryn E. Etheridge, Psychology

Joshua L. Kling, Jr., Management

Karli R. Raffray, Marketing

Chaz N. Scivicque, Accounting

Brailie Younger, Elementary Education Grades 1-5 

Springfield

Keenan J. Austin, Biological Sciences

Blake A. Coburn, Nursing

Olivia G. Currie, Business Administration

Estrella A. Diaz, Nursing

Allie R. Dorsey, General Studies

Alexis N. Sparacello, Communication

Rachel L. Sullivan, Nursing 

Walker

Brittany P. Bobzin, Social Work

Kailey R. Brown, Marketing

Kristen Burrick, Biological Sciences

Noah R. Danburg, Marketing

Catherine A. Darden, Health Systems Management

Mary L. David, Family & Consumer Sciences

Lauren E. Decoteau, Health Systems Management

Chandler M. Elvir, General Studies

Ally E. Howard, Business Administration

Amber N. Howard, Psychology

Raeleigh E. Joshlin, Communication

Stephen Kerry II, General Studies

Reagan A. Lilak, Marketing

Ashley N. Mallett, Psychology

Savannah M. Normand, Middle School Education Grades 4-8

Jayla J. Notestine, Nursing

Tyler A. Page, English 

Watson

Dillon W. Wang, General Studies

