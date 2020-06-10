Southeastern Louisiana University virtually celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates on Saturday, May 16, in advance of the still planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.
Of that total, 123 are from Livingston Parish.
The virtual celebration took place on the same day SLU graduates and their families, under normal circumstances, would have packed the University Center in Hammond in a sea of green and gold.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit Louisiana harder than most states in the initial outbreak, forced university officials to postpone its traditional ceremony, though there’s still a hope the university can hold an in-person ceremony later this summer.
Despite not being able to come together, Southeastern President John L. Crain said it was important for the spring 2020 graduates to be recognized.
“Graduating college is a top 10 moment in most people’s lives,” Crain said. “At Southeastern, we do everything we can to put students first, and we wanted to take the moment to truly acknowledge this incredible time for these new graduates.”
Southeastern put together a virtual celebration with messages from multiple speakers, including Robin Roberts, Southeastern alumna and “Good Morning America” host.
Students were able to share and participate in the surprise celebration remotely. One graduate, Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge, described the virtual ceremony as “an amazing tribute to 2020 grads.”
Southeastern celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates, including 380 men and 734 women, who received 16 different degrees and represented 22 states and 19 countries.
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored. Livingston Parish natives garnered 13 master’s degrees and 110 bachelor’s degrees.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish natives who received degrees:
Master's Degrees
Albany
Jordan R. Cunningham, Special Education
Denham Springs
Elliot A. Crosby, Integrated Science & Technology
Madison L. Guidry, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Anna A. Howington, English
Megan F. Lee, Health & Kinesiology
Stacey L. McLean, Special Education
Livingston
Sara T. Ballard, Curriculum and Instruction
Alex R. McMorris, Business Administration
Springfield
Tristian L. Owens, Counseling
Walker
Taylor Meades, Nursing
Bailee A. Owens, English
Jessica S. Taylor, Special Education
Garrett C. Voisin, Psychology
Bachelor's Degrees
Albany
Keri D. Disedare, Music
Joshua P. Madere, Finance
Denham Springs
Becka Q. Albin, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Chase R. Albin, Management
Chad Alello, Criminal Justice
Lydia J. Alexander, General Studies
Chloe R. Alicea, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Kassidy A. Alise, Social Work
Kaylan A. Arcediano, Psychology
Lauryn O. Bagley, Business Administration
Destiny M. Beane, Psychology
Conner Berthelot, Finance
Christian M. Beter, Sociology
Mackenzie M. Breaux, Criminal Justice
Sydney F. Breaux, Political Science
Colton A. Brown, Chemistry
Philip M. Brown, Accounting
Andrew P. Calmes, Management
Dalton J. Cambre, Biological Sciences
Benjamin T. Corkern, Criminal Justice
Jordan E. Deaton, Social Work
Brynne L. Dugas, Nursing
Mason A. Dugas, Industrial Technology
Emily C. Garafola, Accounting
Larsen L. Glover, Nursing
Nicole F. Grant, General Studies
Madison A. Gregoire, Kinesiology
Caitlin E. Griffin, English
Courtney R. Grigsby, Biological Sciences
Tyler B. Guillot, Criminal Justice
Ladijesh Harr, Health Systems Management
Austyn S. Hodge, Biological Sciences
Colton J. Hollier, Kinesiology
Haley D. Johnson, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Megan E. Kerr, Nursing
Michael K. LaBarthe, English
Madeleine C. Landry, Management
Brice N. Larson, Mid Sch Spec Ed M/MOD Grd 4-8
Daniel C. Larson, Psychology
Morgan L. McClendon, Nursing
Casey M. Melerine, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Madison P. Mincey, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Tyler M. Morrison, Accounting
Katelyn A. Moss, Accounting
Candace M. Nall, Art
Olivia A. Nesom, History
John D. Nugent, Industrial Technology
Joshua C. Pace, Industrial Technology
Leslie Parrish, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Aaron T. Patterson, Art
Sarah R. Payne, Management
Christian W. Purpera, Industrial Technology
Andrew J. Rabalais, Accounting
Anniah P. Ranel, General Studies
Charles Rappold, Kinesiology
Madelyn L. Richardson, Family & Consumer Sciences
Shawn M. Riché, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
MaKayla C. Rodriquez, Finance
Michael Q. Ryals, Engineering Technology
Samuel J. Smith, Marketing
Abbie M. Stevenson, Music
Evangeline Still, Music
Steven P. Taff, Engineering Technology
Amanda D. Vallot, Business Administration
Nicole M. Walker, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3
Randi M. Waller, Biological Sciences
Ryan A. Williams, Health Systems Management
Robin A. Wilson, Art
Simon D. Zachary, History
Holden
Breanna M. Finnell, Biological Sciences
Hannah N. Roberts, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment
Chaix N. Sharp, Accounting
Livingston
Emma C. Duffy, Nursing
Heulette C. Fontenot, Management
Adam H. Howington, Management
Brandon T. Lundy, Information Technology
Lynsey H. McKinley, General Studies
Melissa N. Merritt, Family & Consumer Sciences
Destiny W. Sadler, Family & Consumer Sciences
Sarah N. Wilson, Marketing
Maurepas
Kathryn E. Etheridge, Psychology
Joshua L. Kling, Jr., Management
Karli R. Raffray, Marketing
Chaz N. Scivicque, Accounting
Brailie Younger, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Springfield
Keenan J. Austin, Biological Sciences
Blake A. Coburn, Nursing
Olivia G. Currie, Business Administration
Estrella A. Diaz, Nursing
Allie R. Dorsey, General Studies
Alexis N. Sparacello, Communication
Rachel L. Sullivan, Nursing
Walker
Brittany P. Bobzin, Social Work
Kailey R. Brown, Marketing
Kristen Burrick, Biological Sciences
Noah R. Danburg, Marketing
Catherine A. Darden, Health Systems Management
Mary L. David, Family & Consumer Sciences
Lauren E. Decoteau, Health Systems Management
Chandler M. Elvir, General Studies
Ally E. Howard, Business Administration
Amber N. Howard, Psychology
Raeleigh E. Joshlin, Communication
Stephen Kerry II, General Studies
Reagan A. Lilak, Marketing
Ashley N. Mallett, Psychology
Savannah M. Normand, Middle School Education Grades 4-8
Jayla J. Notestine, Nursing
Tyler A. Page, English
Watson
Dillon W. Wang, General Studies
