A Southeastern Louisiana University student who resided on campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the university announced in a statement Wednesday.

The student, who resided in Taylor Hall, is believed to have not been on campus since March 21, according to the university’s statement. Southeastern is working with regional health officials to take appropriate steps, including communicating with other Taylor Hall residents.

In the statement, SLU President John L. Crain said “our thoughts and best wishes are with this student,” adding that “the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff was and remains our primary concern.”

“It is understandable that this news is concerning to our campus community, with the quickly expanding number of cases across the region and state, it was expected that there would eventually be cases on campus,” Crain’s statement said.

“This is one of the reasons Southeastern moved quickly to transition to remote classes and work, limit social gatherings, encourage social distancing, and encourage residential students who could do so to return home.”

Last week, Southeastern announced it would not hold its spring commencement, originally scheduled for May 16, amid the coronavirus pandemic. For more information regarding updates from Southeastern and campus-specific information, visit southeastern.edu/coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported there are now 6,424 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in all but four of the state’s 64 parishes. The death toll now stands at 273.