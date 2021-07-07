Southeastern Louisiana University wants its community to go “sleeves up” against COVID-19.
University officials took to social media to remind the public of a back-to-school community vaccine event that will be held on campus Thursday, July 8.
The event will run from 12-5 p.m. in the Career Services lobby (Student Union Room 2102). During the event, health personnel will administer shots of the Pfizer (two-dose series) and Johnson & Johnson (single-dose series) vaccines.
No appointment is necessary, officials said.
