Southeastern Louisiana University offices will close for the annual holiday break, officials have announced.
The closure will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. University offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 7:30 a.m.
Spring classes, which like the fall semester will feature a mixture of hybrid and remote learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, are set to begin Jan. 20.
Southeastern's Facebook account (including comments and messages) will not be monitored over the break, according to a recent post.
Information regarding safety for the upcoming semester can be found by visiting southeastern.edu/springwelcome. A checklist for Spring 2021 can be found by visiting southeastern.edu/springready.
