Southeastern Louisiana University, which earlier this summer said it will no longer require face masks for fully-vaccinated students, has reversed course and will now require face masks indoors at all times, officials announced this week.

The announcement comes amid the state’s recent spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the fourth surge in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

The new policy is “effective immediately” and applies “regardless of vaccination status.”

“Based on guidance from the CDC and effective immediately, Southeastern’s modified Face Masks/Coverings Policy requires face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” officials said in a social media post Thursday.

The change is now reflected on Southeastern’s coronavirus information webpage and comes less than two months after officials removed masking requirements for fully-vaccinated students, a move other universities made following months of improved COVID-19 numbers.

In May, Gov. John Bel Edwards removed all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. The revisions came after the state hit its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the early days of the pandemic.

Under that order, masks were required in educational settings until the end of the current academic semester, at which time state and local oversight boards were allowed to set their own masking policies.

Following the governor’s announcement, the University of Louisiana System announced that it had updated its COVID-19 guidelines and eliminated the system-wide mask mandate while stipulating that those individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.

Southeastern Louisiana University is one of nine colleges part of the University of Louisiana System. Southeastern’s updated masking requirements went into effect at the start of the summer semester on June 2.

But Louisiana has seen a surge unlike any other in the nation over the last several weeks, with the majority of spread driven by the more transmissible Delta variant. The state currently has the highest seven-day average of new cases per-capita in the country, according to CDC figures, and hospitalizations are at their highest point since the end of the winter surge in January.

The rapid growth prompted Edwards and state health leaders to recommend all people — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to mask up while indoors and when social distance of 6 feet isn’t possible.

That has led to a similar change at Southeastern this week, which will now require masks indoors.

Currently, the following stipulations are in place at Southeastern:

-- Face coverings are required indoors for both vaccinated and not vaccinated

-- Social distancing recommended

-- Vaccine available at the Student Health Center

-- Campus community strongly encouraged to be vaccinated

-- Campus community encouraged to self-report cases

Earlier this week, Southeastern announced a new incentive plan that will award students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine “and inspire those who have yet to do so.

Among the prizes are parking passes, a meal plan, and learning tools. But the big prize: a full scholarship for an upcoming semester.

Fully vaccinated students are eligible to win one of 13 prizes in a series of drawings that begins Wednesday, Aug. 11, Crain said. The drawings will continue through early November.