Southeastern Louisiana University has revealed the safety measures and protocols being put in place to ensure “collective health and safety” when the Fall 2020 semester begins amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 33-page “Student Safe Campus Guide” released this month, officials detail a list of mitigation measures that pertain to self-monitoring, personal safety practices, campus cleaning and disinfection protocols, and facility assessment and modification.

Some of the measures being put in place include limiting elevators to a maximum of two people, opening buildings with limited entry points, installing hand sanitizer dispensers in “high traffic” locations, daily use of disinfectants on high-touch surfaces, modifying dining areas, placing safety signage throughout campus, installing sneeze guards at service desks, adding drive-thru drop-off points for textbooks, and implementing a face mask policy.

Other modifications will be made “as necessary,” the guide states.

The first day of classes is currently scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17.

Jeremy Brignac, director of Southeastern’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety, told students in a letter that the university’s plans will align with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ phased reopening plans and follow recommendations from the federal government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

He also said that the document is “intended to be a guide” and that some units “may require specialized policies and procedures not covered here.”

Brignac urged those with questions or comments about returning to campus to consult with their instructor or department head. They can also email safecampus@southeastern.edu or visit Southeastern’s COVID-19 website.

“Our knowledge and understanding of the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, and our policies and plans will be updated as appropriate as more information becomes available,” Brignac said.

“This may not be a straight path forward. We likely will have some stops and starts, so your flexibility and understanding will be essential to our success.”

Like other universities across the country, Southeastern closed its campus and switched to an all-online format in mid-March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Eventually, university leaders were forced to postpone, and ultimately cancel, its Spring 2020 commencement for 1,100 graduates — including 123 from Livingston Parish — who were instead celebrated in a virtual fashion.

According to the safety guide, Southeastern will return faculty, staff and students over time in a “coordinated incremental process to ensure appropriate physical distancing, availability of supplies, and adherence to public health guidelines.”

Returning to campus will be “tightly controlled and coordinated to mitigate potential risks and help ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students,” as well as the surrounding communities.

In his own letter to the Southeastern community, President John L. Crain said university leaders have been “working vigorously to prepare for the resumption of campus operations.”

Crain said officials have been evaluating, cleaning, and modifying facilities to ensure operations resume “as safely as possible,” adding that policies and procedures are being developed to ensure “ongoing compliance with public health guidelines.”

Despite the measures being put in place, Crain acknowledged that the upcoming semester will look different than most.

“While I certainly look forward to welcoming students, faculty and staff back to campus in the Fall, I know we all recognize that campus will look and feel somewhat different,” Crain said. “Many classes will reflect flexible formats that include online and face-to-face components.

“These changes are necessary to comply with public health guidelines and to help keep everyone as safe as possible. Of course, the goal is to preserve the educational benefits and experiences associated with face-to-face instruction wherever possible. Our academic leaders and faculty members will be communicating additional details about classes in the near future.”

To read the “Student Safe Campus Guide,” click here.