Southeastern Louisiana University’s graduates will have a virtual celebration.
In a video message to the SLU family, President John L. Crain said the university is planning to hold a “virtual commencement celebration” for the spring 2020 graduates this Saturday, with officials hoping to hold a face-to-face ceremony later this summer.
“We’re going to have a virtual commencement celebration this Saturday for our graduates,” Crain said in the video.
In the video released Friday afternoon, Crain commended the faculty and student body who were all “up to the challenge” during the public health emergency over the last two months. In mid-March, Southeastern transitioned to remote learning in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which closed campus to students for the rest of the spring semester.
Spring 2020 classes officially ended on Thursday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the work everyone has done,” Crain said.
Crain sent extra praise to this semester’s graduates, who under normal circumstances would be less than 24 hours away from walking across the stage to accept their hard-earned degrees in a ceremony that typically packs the University Center in Hammond in a sea of green and gold.
But those plans came to a halt in late March, when Southeastern announced that it was canceling its spring graduation ceremony to avoid potentially spreading the novel disease.
Despite having to finish their college careers by remote learning, Crain commended the graduates for their resilience.
“It’s always wonderful when students complete their degrees, but it’s especially impressive when students are completing their degree during a pandemic, and we have students that have done that,” he said.
While a face-to-face ceremony won’t take place until the summer — if it is safe to do so — Crain said this semester’s graduates would receive a virtual celebration. On social media, the university urged graduates to check their phones Saturday morning “for a special message.”
“Saturday we will celebrate the Class of 2020 together online before we celebrate together in person later this summer,” the university said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.