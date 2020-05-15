In order to provide greater access to summer online classes, Southeastern Louisiana University is waiving all student-assessed fees and non-resident fees for the summer semester, university officials announced in a statement this week.
This applies to both undergraduate and graduate students.
Chief Enrollment Management Officer Kay Maurin said Southeastern “is committed to ensuring the population it serves has access to higher education during this challenging time.” The university’s campus has been closed to students since mid-March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Southeastern decided to waive the fees due to “the evolving nature of this unique time” and to protect “the financial health of our students,” Maurin said.
“We want our students to be able to continue with their educational goals, even during a time when they may be experiencing hardships in other areas of their lives,” Maurin said.
With the ongoing uncertainty regarding the current pandemic and its wide-ranging impacts, Southeastern moved forward to ensure students have the best possible opportunities to reach their educational goals "by significantly reducing the cost of the upcoming summer semester."
The summer semester is offered in three terms: two four-week terms, one in June and one in July, and one eight-week term running June through July. A broad range of courses is being offered across all three terms.
For more information, visit southeastern.edu/summeronline.
