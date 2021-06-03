Southeastern Louisiana University will no longer require face masks for fully-vaccinated students, officials announced this week.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards removed all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. The revisions came after the state hit its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the early days of the pandemic.
Under the newest order, masks are required in educational settings until the end of the current academic semester, at which time state and local oversight boards will set their own masking policies.
By order of the state health officer, masks will still be required in healthcare settings, which is a federal mandate. In addition, masks are required on public transportation and in jails and prisons, following federal guidance.
Following the governor’s announcement, the University of Louisiana System announced that is had updated its COVID-19 guidelines, eliminating the system-wide mask mandate while stipulating that those individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
Southeastern Louisiana University is one of nine colleges part of the University of Louisiana System.
According to a statement, Southeastern’s new masking requirements went into effect at the start of the summer semester on Wednesday, June 2.
The exception is for individuals who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after receiving the final dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear face masks.
University officials urged its campus community to get vaccinated, saying the vaccine remains available at no cost through the University Health Center and that all eligible members of the campus community are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.
To date, the university has administered nearly 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible faculty, staff, and students.
“Continuing to increase the vaccination rate of our Southeastern Family is of paramount importance as we seek to ensure the health and safety of our campus community and a return to a more normal academic year,” the statement read.
The university urged those who are not able to be vaccinated due to an underlying medical condition to seek accommodations through Student Accessibility Services or the ADA Officer, as appropriate.
