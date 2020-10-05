The curtains in downtown Hammond’s most recognizable cultural hotspot officially opened this weekend, with plenty of new measures intended to keep people safe.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts reopened on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a new season and several new safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 830-seat performance hall boasts entertainment of all kinds, including classical and contemporary concerts as well as dance and theatre performances. But doors to the historic theatre have been largely closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
In a press release announcing the reopening, Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said he wanted patrons to know they take their safety very seriously.
Winter said the theatre has installed bipolar ionization air filtration units throughout the building and added that the facility will be “thoroughly” sanitized between all shows and events. Capacity seating was also reduced to allow for proper social distancing.
“No activity is 100 percent safe, but we are committed to providing you with the safest possible theatergoing experience,” Winter said in a statement.
Current state mandates require patrons and employees to wear masks at all times while inside the venue, Winter said. Entering and exiting the building have also been taken under consideration.
The Hainkel Auditorium of Columbia Theatre features seven points of entry and exit for patrons and two stairways leading to and from the third floor loge and balcony seating, Winter said. He added that the elevator will be limited to two people at a time, and ushers and staff members will be on hand to help patrons “find the quickest and safest entry and exit points.”
Additionally, a plexiglass barrier has been placed at the box office so patrons can safely purchase tickets in person.
The Columbia Theatre officially kicked off its season on Saturday with the one-man, sci-fi Latino noir “Aliens, Immigrants & Other Evildoers,” which featured award-winning New Orleans performance artist Jose’ Torres-Tama.
Next up is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will take place Oct. 8-9 at 9 p.m. both days. Sponsored in part by ‘The Rock School Radio Show,’ the screenings of this cult classic feature a shadow cast, costume contest and more. Southeastern’s own Joe Burns of the Communication and Media Studies Department will serve as Master of Ceremony for both performances.
Reserved seating tickets are available at the Columbia Theatre box office and are $15 for both adults and students. A special VIP ticket that includes a throw bag is available for $20.
Box office hours are Monday – Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (985) 543-4371.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre administrative office at (985) 543-4366.
