Southeastern’s got talent.
And thanks to an upcoming web series, people can see how much.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts recently announced its first-ever “Columbia Famous” talent contest to be held through Facebook.
With the downtown Hammond theatre having to close its doors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, this was a way for the venue to still provide entertainment — albeit in a much different way than in the past, Artistic Director Jim Winter said in a press release.
“The Columbia Theatre exists to entertain the public,” Winter said. “I wanted to do something that kept Columbia entertaining the wonderful people in our community at a time when we cannot come together in our beautiful theatre.”
“The #columbiafamous contest is our way of getting some creative and positive energy out into a community that truly needs that right now.”
The contest begins Monday, April 6, and will span several weeks, Winter said. Interested contestants will submit a short video clip — approximately 60 seconds or less — in a variety of categories.
Categories include singing, dancing, acting, instrumental music, comedy, and visual art. Winter said submissions for the visual art category will be digital photographs rather than videos.
Each week will focus on preliminary contests in two of the talent categories. Contestants will have four days to submit videos, and the Columbia staff will narrow the submissions down to three finalists in each category.
The finalists’ videos will be posted for 24 hours, during which time the public can vote for their favorites.
The winners in each category will receive two tickets to one of next season’s shows at the Columbia Theatre; automatic entry into the grand prize contest for a pair of season tickets to Columbia Theatre’s 2020-2021 season; and an invitation to perform their winning act at the Columbia Theatre on Hot August Night.
The contest is open to all ages; however, children 12 years and under can submit to all categories for a chance to win the children’s grand prize, which is a pair of tickets to next season’s world premiere of “Alice’s Christmas in Wonderland” and an invitation to perform their winning act at the Columbia Theatre on Hot August Night.
The first week’s contest, beginning Monday, April 6, will feature the singing and dancing categories.
Individuals interested in competing are encouraged to visit Columbia Theatre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/columbiatheatre for more details. Full submission and prize details will be posted on Facebook on April 6.
For more information or to submit an entry, email columbiafamouscontest@gmail.com. To visit the “Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts” Facebook page, click here.
