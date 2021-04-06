Southeastern Louisiana University will soon distribute more than $5 million in financial relief grants to students facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university has announced.
Last week, officials said the university had received $5.29 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA Act) for student grants associated with increased costs of attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Similarly, the university distributed more than $5 million in financial relief grants to students facing financial difficulties last spring.
“We are hopeful that these funds will provide relief to students who have struggled financially over the last semester due to the pandemic,” Southeastern President John L. Crain said in a statement. “It is our hope to get these funds into the hands of students quickly to help reduce some of the financial stress they are experiencing.”
Populations eligible to receive grants include degree seeking full-time and part-time graduate and undergraduate students, as well as students enrolled in 100-percent online programs.
Eligible students received an email from the university the week of March 22 notifying them of the grant award with directions on how to access the funds. The deadline for students to accept the funds is the last regular class day of the spring semester, Friday, May 7, 2021.
Southeastern has established a webpage to address questions about the emergency relief grants provided by the CRRSA Act. For more information, visit southeastern.edu/caresact or email finaid@southeastern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.