Southeastern Louisiana University will soon distribute more than $5 million in financial relief grants to students facing financial difficulties amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the university has announced.
SLU President John L. Crain shared the news in a letter to students on Friday, saying that most of the money is being made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Based on the federal legislation and regulatory guidance, most students will be eligible to apply for the relief grants, which will be disbursed through BankMobile using the refund preference selected by each student in an online application, Crain said.
“In addition to the challenge of transitioning to remote learning, we recognize that many students have incurred increased costs associated with the disruption of campus operations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic,” Crain said in his letter. “Understandably, this has caused financial hardship for many.”
Southeastern has made an online application/certification process where eligible students can apply, Crain said. By mid-week next week, students who are eligible to apply will receive an email with instructions on how to complete the online application/certification, which Crain said should “only take a few minutes.”
The deadline to complete the application will be Friday, May 8.
“Although this is a short time frame to complete the application, the process itself will take only a few minutes and does not require any detailed or specialized information,” Crain said. “More importantly, having a short application period will allow us to begin disbursing funds more quickly.
“If all goes as anticipated, approved financial relief grants will be awarded during the week of final exams before the semester officially ends.”
Below is a copy of Crain's letter to students:
“Good morning.
"I am pleased to share that the University will soon distribute over $5 million in financial relief grants to students facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus.
“In addition to the challenge of transitioning to remote learning, we recognize that many students have incurred increased costs associated with the disruption of campus operations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Understandably, this has caused financial hardship for many.
“Most of the money for student financial relief grants is being made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Based on the federal legislation and regulatory guidance, most students will be eligible to apply for relief grants.
“The University has devised an extremely short online application/certification process whereby eligible students can apply. By mid-week next week, students who are eligible to apply will receive an email message that includes instructions detailing how to complete the brief online application/certification. The deadline to complete the application will be Friday, May 8.
“Although this is a short time frame to complete the application, the process itself will take only a few minutes and does not require any detailed or specialized information. More importantly, having a short application period will allow us to begin disbursing funds more quickly. If all goes as anticipated, approved financial relief grants will be awarded during the week of final exams before the semester officially ends. Grants will be disbursed through BankMobile using the refund preference selected by each student.
"The end of the spring semester is almost within sight. I am certain that everyone is looking forward to the semester ending – I know I am. While this semester has brought unprecedented challenges, I am proud of the immense efforts put forth by everyone.
"One of the big challenges for us all has been the disruption of normal campus operations and the related transition to remote delivery of classes. While this change was not something that either our faculty or students necessarily wanted, it was essential to help ensure everyone's health and safety. I hope that you are making good progress in your classes and are on track to successfully complete the semester.
"I wish each of you the best as you work to complete the semester, and don't forget to watch for the email next week with more information about the financial relief grants."
