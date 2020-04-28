Southeastern Louisiana University is masking up.
The College of Nursing and Health Sciences is working with the Southeastern Foundation to help supplement the low inventory of masks for health care providers through a project called “Mask Up and Make a Difference.”
Dean Ann Carruth, of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said the university’s goal is to make sure all of its nursing students have masks and “are ready to immediately help with this crisis.”
The project is being launched in response to the novel coronavirus, which has surged to more than 27,000 reported cases in Louisiana.
Carruth said volunteers are needed to sew partially or completely finished masks or teach family or community members to do so. Those who cannot sew can help the cause by donating supplies or making a donation to the “Mask Up” project for the purchase of additional supplies via the Southeastern Foundation.
To make a donation or download the mask pattern, visit southeastern.edu/maskup.
The masks will first go to current and future Southeastern alumni and then to the regional medical population after the need is filled, Carruth said.
“Please help us provide SLU Lion masks to our healthcare providers and front line workers caring for our Lion Nation community by supporting the ‘Mask Up’ Project,” Carruth said in a statement.
Charlotte Humphries, Kinesiology and Health Studies retiree, and Michelle Reed, of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, have worked to create the logistics of reaching out to the community, Carruth said.
For example, the Hammond Art Guild and other community members “have stepped up to help the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Mask-Up our healthcare partners,” Carruth said.
“The Foundation is grateful for this partnership in support of the university and its alumni,” said Vice President for University Advancement Wendy Lauderdale. “During this time of great need, we are eager to lend our hand by helping coordinate in this effort.”
To request materials or deliver partially or completed masks, email cnhs@southeastern.edu. Masks can also be dropped off in the collection box under the breezeway at 400 Mane Street at the Kinesiology and Health Sciences Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.