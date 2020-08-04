Southeastern Louisiana University will recognize its Spring 2020 graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8, the university has announced.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and be live streamed at www.thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/graduation/. It will also be broadcast on the Southeastern Channel via Charter Communications.

This weekend’s ceremony will officially conclude a trying last semester for the Class of 2020.

Like other universities across the country, Southeastern closed its campus and switched to an all-online format in mid-March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Despite the outbreak, Southeastern leaders remained adamant about their desire to hold a face-to-face commencement during the summer to honor spring 2020 graduates.

Those hopes were put in jeopardy over the months of June and July as Louisiana began to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations.

The university officially scrapped plans for an in-person commencement ceremony in July after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation that, among other restrictions, limited social gatherings to 50 people or less.

“Southeastern was hopeful we would be able to host an August commencement for Spring 2020 graduates,” officials announced via social media at the time. “However, because of the Governor’s recent order restricting large events and the current conditions surrounding COVID-19, a commencement event will not be possible.”

Southeastern’s 1,100 spring graduates — including 123 from Livingston Parish — were previously recognized during a virtual ceremony in mid-May.

This weekend, they’ll be honored again.

The names of all graduates will be read and shown during the virtual ceremony. Afterwards, the ceremony will air several times on the Southeastern Channel, will be available on the website for on-demand viewing, and will also be placed on www.youtube.com/southeasternvideo.

Spring 2020 graduates will be welcome to participate in a future face-to-face commencement ceremony, though university officials are unsure at the moment when the next in-person commencement ceremony will be.

Additionally, Southeastern will post a listing of the names of spring 2020 graduates in the fall printed Southeastern Magazine. Each graduate will be mailed a copy in October.

Additionally, graduates will receive special welcome packets from the Southeastern Alumni Association. Diploma covers will be available for pick-up at the Southeastern Alumni Center starting Monday, Aug. 10.

“We hope you know how proud we are of you for completing your degree and how much we want to celebrate with you,” the university said in a statement. “In this unprecedented situation, we hope these alternatives will help you and your family shine a light on your accomplishments and bring out your Lion Pride as a new graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University.”