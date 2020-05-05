Sport-N-Center is allowing more alumni to celebrate their alma maters while protecting themselves and others.
The local team and retail sporting goods store in Denham Springs is now offering “School Spirit Face Masks” for Holden High, French Settlement High, and Doyle High on its online ordering platform, giving more people the chance to show their school spirit while limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Sport-N-Center initially started the “School Spirit Face Masks” project with Denham Springs High, Walker High, and Live Oak High but expanded on Monday after people requested face masks representing their alma maters in the more rural areas of the parish.
Each face mask features that particular school’s mascot in the school colors, which are all dyed into the material.
The “high-quality” moisture management face masks adhere to guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
Sport-N-Center’s mesh face masks, which wrap around one’s ears with elastic ear bands, can be washed and reused. The dye is also infused into the material, meaning it won’t peel off or leave behind layers of inks.
The face masks will certainly come in handy for the foreseeable future as Louisiana gets ready to enter “the new normal” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which will Gov. Hohn Bel Edwards has said will require the regular wearing of masks.
The face masks from Sport-N-Center can be ordered online at spiritmasks.itemorder.com or by calling the store at (225) 664-7386. According to its website, the deadline to make an order is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
The school spirit masks aren’t limited to the area high schools, either: Sport-N-Center is also making face masks that depict logos of area businesses, giving people a new way to market themselves as they adhere to mitigation measures.
