First, it was masks with school logos to keep the spirit alive as individuals moved into a new normal, where face protection was a recommendation.
Now, as the governor has announced Phase 1, Sport-N-Center is starting another community project - t-shirts.
According to James-Adam McCants, the shop learned of a similar setup occurring across the nation and contacted the vendor. With a few logos, McCants was able to set up an online shop where customers could order t-shirts of any size depicting their favorite business and McCants collected a fee at cost, funneling the rest of the money to the business.
The purpose? To try and give local businesses a little boost after taking it on the economic chin, so-to-speak, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"It's not my call as to what they use it for," McCants said, "You always hear 'we're all in the same storm' when describing (the coronavirus pandemic) but I also believe we're in different boats.
"So some people may turn this in to charity, others may use it to keep the lights on - (businesses) are all in different points, but trying to get through (COVID-19) as best we can."
To order a shirt, follow this link -----> https://louisianactp20.itemorder.com/sale
So far, the following businesses have partnered with Sport-N-Center:
- Advanced Dental Care
- Restoration 1
- Livingston Parish News
- Don's Seafood
- Maria's Mexican Restaurant
- Brushfire Art Studio
- No Worries, Just Birdies
- Rhino Electric
- Servicare Turf Management
- Southern Oaks Title
- Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill
- Project Investments
- iTradexchange
- Wilkins Services
- Leaps & Bounds
- Luke 10:27
- Uno Dos Tacos
- Sombreros
- Quality Engineering & Surveying
- Labarre Associates
You can find Sport-N-Center on Facebook here or give them a call 225-664-7386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.