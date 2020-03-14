The coronavirus is effecting all large, public gatherings in March and April.
And the spring elections were not immune, so to speak.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Friday that spring elections, which included a presidential primary and municipal items, will be moved to this summer.
The presidential primary will be held Saturday, June 20th. Municipal elections will be held Saturday, July 25th.
There was one municipal item on the agenda for Livingston Parish, a service fee for the area covered by Fire Protection District 5 which included $32 for single-family structures, $100 for multi-family structures, and $150 for commercial structures. $300,000 is expected to be collected.
That election will be July 25th.
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris said Saturday that early voting periods for both elections are, at this time, expected to occur. However, those dates are not currently set.
“We want to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans by doing our part to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease,” Ardoin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.