The Denham Springs Antique Village will get a big boost next month: Spring Fest is coming back.
With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted as vaccinations rise and cases drop, officials announced over the weekend that the annual day-long shopping festival, sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return Saturday, April 24.
Spring Fest will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area. It will feature more than 150 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, great food, live music, and more, according to the announcement.
“Plan on spending the day in the Antique Village,” the flier said.
This will mark the biggest event in Denham Springs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Because of restrictions implemented to slow the spread, local leaders were forced to cancel both of the area’s annual shopping festivals last year, Spring Fest and Fall Fest.
To help make up for the loss of the two festivals, business leaders held multiple small-scale sidewalk sales over the last 12 months.
Businesses in the Antique Village received good news earlier this month when Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. Under the current order, restrictions are at their most relaxed state since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing for the possibility of Spring Fest and other events.
In a flier announcing the return of Spring Fest, organizers are urging visitors to follow “all of the Governor’s COVID-19 mandates.”
The free, family-friendly event invites people of all ages to check out games, rides, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities.
For Spring Fest, vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.