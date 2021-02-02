The Springfield community is mourning the passing of former Mayor Charlie Martin, who died on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
He was 71 and was serving as alderman at the time of his death.
Martin served as mayor of Springfield for 28 years until his resignation in 2015. During his tenure, Martin helped secure grants for numerous projects and handled the grant for the new sewer system. He oversaw these projects from start to finish, including “going door to door himself to register people,” his obituary read.
Along with Mayor Tommy Abels and Police Chief James Jones, Martin secured funding for the new well and infrastructure involved in that project. A noted historian, he also mapped and documented burials in the Springfield Cemetery and submitted detailed information to the Louisiana Cemetery Board.
Martin was an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and “supported the church in any capacity he could and even helped maintain the lawn,” his obituary read. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post No. 258.
“There are [too] many of Charlie's contributions to list,” his obituary read. “Every citizen in Springfield loved and respected Mr. Charlie.”
In 2015, Martin was ordered to resign from his position after pleading guilty to criminal mischief related to a ticket-fixing scheme. Martin and Jones were indicted for reducing a DWI charge to reckless operation and covering up the arrest in April 2011, when a Springfield officer stopped a motorist for driving the wrong direction along La. 22.
Martin served two years of probation and paid $550 in fines and fees in addition to 32 hours of community service he performed by cleaning the Springfield Cemetery.
The mayor issued an apology to the Town of Springfield following the incident, calling it an “error in judgment.”
“It was wrong and I apologize for my actions,” Martin said in a 2015 article in The News. “I never intended to commit any wrongdoing, and I regret any trouble it may have caused my town.”
Martin was elected alderman in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Martin at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Springfield on Monday, with interment following in the Springfield Cemetery. The local fire department raised a large American flag over Highway 42 the day of services.
“Thank You for your life of service Mr. Charlie,” read a social media post from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, which covers the Springfield area. “We will truly miss you!!”
Martin is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Abels Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Alisha Martin Stoetzner and Steven Stoetzner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie Martin and Terry Vitrano, Joyce "Grandmaw" Menck and John Menk; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Genie Martin, Jimmy and Barbara Martin, Johnny and Mel Martin; his grandchildren, Macy Alexis Stoetzner, Hunter Austin Stoetzner and Fisher Allen Stoetzner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A retired safety coordinator for Dupont, Martin enjoyed spending his time camping, taking road trips, and spending quality time with his family.
