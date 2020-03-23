Amid health concerns, social distancing practices, and a 'stay at home' order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday, Mar. 22, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus the 21st Judicial District Court has had to postpone trials.
For Livingston, that means court will reconvene, at earliest, May, with but one court held on Apr. 22 by Judge Jeff Oglesbee.
The courthouse released the following dates for individual judges that were supposed to convene on specific days. If you have questions, or a date isn't listed, the district asks you contact the court directly at 225-686-7461.
Chief judge Robert Morrison also wanted to remind judges, court employees, and those who would attend court that these dates are subject to change, based on the potential spread of the coronavirus and the length of time required for 'stay at home' and 'social distancing' measures.
Those dates are:
If you were to appear March 23, 2020 -
Judge Morrison (DIVISION C) - New date: May 18, 2020
Judge Ricks (DIVISION E) - New date: May 26, 2020
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION K) - New date: Call secretary*
Judge Edwards (VISION I) - New date: Call secretary*
If you were to appear March 24, 2020 -
Judge Morrison (DIVISION C) - New date: May 19, 2020
Judge Abels (DIVISION D) - New date: Call secretary*
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION E) - New date: Call secretary*
Judge Edwards (DIVISION I) - New date: May 19, 2020
Hon. Erika Sledge (H O) - New date: May 26, 2020
If you were to appear March 25, 2020 -
Judge Foster (DIVISION B) - New date: May 20, 2020
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION E) - New date: April 22, 2020
If you were to appear March 26, 2020 -
Judge Foster (DIVISION B) - New date: May 21, 2020
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION K) - New date: Call secretary*
Hon. Erika Sledge (H O) - New date: May 21, 2020
*Secretary phone number - 225-686-7461
Attorneys with telephone status conferences, please contact the division secretary for instructions.
The court says that if you need to pay your fines, fees, or track tickets go to www.21stjdcpay.org, or visit www.21stjdc.org for more information.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
